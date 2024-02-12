Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.5310.30-5.6431.46-0.573.42-1.272.74-1.472.21

