Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 14.53 croreNet loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.5310.30 41 OPM %-5.6431.46 -PBDT-0.573.42 PL PBT-1.272.74 PL NP-1.472.21 PL
