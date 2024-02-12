Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ishan Dyes &amp; chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.5310.30 41 OPM %-5.6431.46 -PBDT-0.573.42 PL PBT-1.272.74 PL NP-1.472.21 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

