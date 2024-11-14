Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 30.58 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.5823.547.782.931.980.641.36-0.061.32-0.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News