Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 30.58 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.5823.54 30 OPM %7.782.93 -PBDT1.980.64 209 PBT1.36-0.06 LP NP1.32-0.32 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

