IST consolidated net profit rises 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore

Net profit of IST rose 30.68% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 126.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.9537.07 -22 109.66121.07 -9 OPM %70.6052.68 -74.9961.51 - PBDT35.3328.47 24 174.21111.96 56 PBT33.8427.20 24 168.97106.79 58 NP24.6218.84 31 126.0281.73 54

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

