IST consolidated net profit rises 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore

Net profit of IST rose 30.68% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 126.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

28.9537.07109.66121.0770.6052.6874.9961.5135.3328.47174.21111.9633.8427.20168.97106.7924.6218.84126.0281.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News