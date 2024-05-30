IST consolidated net profit rises 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 28.95 croreNet profit of IST rose 30.68% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 126.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
