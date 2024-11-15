IST consolidated net profit rises 46.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 30.68 croreNet profit of IST rose 46.29% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.6824.02 28 OPM %62.1677.64 -PBDT57.5238.83 48 PBT56.1037.58 49 NP47.1232.21 46
