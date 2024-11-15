Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 80.40 crore

Net profit of Milkfood declined 73.91% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.40105.80 -24 OPM %7.445.52 -PBDT2.805.04 -44 PBT1.153.32 -65 NP0.903.45 -74

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

