Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.14% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.8911.534.509.280.671.070.641.040.641.04

