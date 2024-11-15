Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 29.14% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.8911.53 29 OPM %4.509.28 -PBDT0.671.07 -37 PBT0.641.04 -38 NP0.641.04 -38

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

