Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 52.63% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.36% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.255.9148.4451.611.260.920.180.250.290.19

