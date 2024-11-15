Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IST standalone net profit rises 62.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 62.88% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of IST rose 62.51% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.88% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.605.28 63 OPM %15.7017.23 -PBDT13.5511.12 22 PBT12.7610.41 23 NP13.578.35 63

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

