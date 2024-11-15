IST standalone net profit rises 62.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.88% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of IST rose 62.51% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.88% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.605.2815.7017.2313.5511.1212.7610.4113.578.35

