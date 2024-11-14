Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.50% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 95.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.692.06-17.39-5.340.150.380.020.310.010.24

