Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.50% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 95.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.692.06 -67 OPM %-17.39-5.34 -PBDT0.150.38 -61 PBT0.020.31 -94 NP0.010.24 -96
