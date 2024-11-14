Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 103.39 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 6.64% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 103.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.3976.89 34 OPM %8.179.86 -PBDT7.677.01 9 PBT6.636.00 11 NP4.824.52 7

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

