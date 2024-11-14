ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 103.39 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 6.64% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 103.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.3976.898.179.867.677.016.636.004.824.52

