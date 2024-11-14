Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 61.05 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 95.90% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.61.0565.452.339.081.497.090.276.120.204.88

