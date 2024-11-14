Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 61.05 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 95.90% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales61.0565.45 -7 OPM %2.339.08 -PBDT1.497.09 -79 PBT0.276.12 -96 NP0.204.88 -96

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

