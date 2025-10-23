IT stocks rally on India-US trade deal optimism; Infosys leads gains

IT stocks rallied sharply on Thursday on hopes of a trade deal between India and the US.The trade deal agreement could ease tariffs and boost exports for Indian technology firms.
The Nifty IT index rose 2.64% to 36,230.15. Infosys (up 4.40%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), TCS (up 2.41%), Mphasis (up 2.20%), Wipro (up 1.74%), LTIMindtree (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%), Persistent Systems (up 1.21%), and Coforge (up 1.10%) surged.
Infosys jumped after its promoters decided not to participate in the Rs 18,000 crore share buyback. The move signals confidence in the companys prospects and improves the buyback entitlement ratio for small investors.
Reports said India and the US are in advanced talks to reduce tariffs on Indian exports to 15-16% from 50%. The IT sector, which earns a large share of its revenue from the US, could gain significantly from the deal.
Meanwhile, the US is reportedly considering curbs on software exports to China, which may benefit Indian IT companies as alternative suppliers.
The rally was also supported by global cues. Investors expect another US Fed rate cut in December, which could lift discretionary spending and technology demand.
Analysts said optimism is returning to the Indian IT space, with hopes of stronger growth in the second half of FY26.
