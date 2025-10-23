Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Birlasoft Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 126.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 77.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.05% to Rs.441.10. Volumes stood at 22269 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 273.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.26% to Rs.383.55. Volumes stood at 7.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 63.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.49% to Rs.379.70. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd recorded volume of 157.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.93% to Rs.129.80. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 246.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.98% to Rs.247.81. Volumes stood at 13.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

