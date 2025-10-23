Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.21%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed up 2.21% at 36078.65 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd gained 3.81%, HCL Technologies Ltd added 2.55% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 2.21%. The Nifty IT index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.96% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index is down 0.55% and Nifty India Consumption index has dropped 0.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 25891.4 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 84556.4 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Management changes

Highway Infrastructure receives Letter of Award

PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story