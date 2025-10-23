Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.21%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.21% at 36078.65 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd gained 3.81%, HCL Technologies Ltd added 2.55% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 2.21%. The Nifty IT index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.96% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index is down 0.55% and Nifty India Consumption index has dropped 0.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 25891.4 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 84556.4 today.

