Hyundai Motor sells 60,073 units in July

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has achieved total monthly sales of 60,073 units (domestic: 43,973 units + exports: 16,100 units), in July 2025.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, As we celebrate the incredible 10-year journey of Hyundai CRETA in India, we are proud to see it setting new benchmarks in comfort, convenience and performance thereby holding on to the best-selling SUV crown in the Mid-SUV segment, every completed year since its launch in 2015. In the January-July 2025 period too, Hyundai CRETA has further fortified its leadership position amongst SUVs. While the overall auto industry has seen some softness in recent months, we remain optimistic with the onset of the festive season and are fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings. At HMIL, we continue to stay focused on delivering enhanced value and innovation to our customers and with the upcoming state of the art facility at Talegaon, we are well positioned to adapt to market movements.