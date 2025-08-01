Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors sells 69,131 units in July'25

Tata Motors sells 69,131 units in July'25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 69,131 units in month of July 2025 compared to 71,996 units in July 2024, recording a decline of 4%.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 65,953 units (lower by 6% YoY) and exports of 3,178 units (higher by 73% YoY).

The company recorded passenger vehicle sales of 40,175 units (lower by 11% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 28,956 units (higher by 7% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor sells 60,073 units in July

HDFC Bank update on issue of bonus shares

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Benchmarks tumble as U.S. tariffs and global jitters weigh; Nifty below 24,600

SEBI proposes major revisions to domestic IPO framework

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story