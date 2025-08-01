Tata Motors sells 69,131 units in July'25

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 69,131 units in month of July 2025 compared to 71,996 units in July 2024, recording a decline of 4%.
Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 65,953 units (lower by 6% YoY) and exports of 3,178 units (higher by 73% YoY).
The company recorded passenger vehicle sales of 40,175 units (lower by 11% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 28,956 units (higher by 7% YoY).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
