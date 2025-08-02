Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 42.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 26.94 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 42.67% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.9433.764.976.901.342.281.112.000.861.50

