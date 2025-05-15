ITC Hotels registers 20% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

ITC Hotels has reported 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.90 crore on a 4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1060.62 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 749.81 crore, up 1% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 353.52 crore, up by 20% from Rs 293.98 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, the company has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.57 crore (down 50% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 3,559.81 crore (up 60% YoY).

ITC Hotels operates over 140 hotels in more than 90 destinations. The group operates under six brands: ITC Hotels and Mementos in the luxury segment, Storii in the boutique premium segment, Welcomhotel in the upper upscale category, Fortune in the midscale segment, and WelcomHeritage in the heritage leisure space. A pioneer in green hoteliering, all owned ITC Hotels and Welcomhotels are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certified.

