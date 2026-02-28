ITCONS E-Solution has secured an order worth Rs 2.62 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

The contract involves deployment of 43 resources for a period of two years. It will commence on 3 March 2026 and remain valid till 2 March 2028, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to manpower outsourcing services. It further stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.