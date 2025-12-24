Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from Directorate of Enforcement

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from Directorate of Enforcement

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.59 crore from the Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

In an exchange filing, the company said the total contract value stands at Rs 1,59,69,854.79 for the deployment of 38 resources under manpower outsourcing services. The contract is scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026 and will remain valid until 31 December 2026, unless extended by mutual consent.

The company described the order as a significant milestone, highlighting the continued trust placed in it by government agencies.

ITCONS E-Solutions also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% soar in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter slipped 1.12% to Rs 438.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thirumalai Chemicals allots 18.96 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Zydus partners with Bioeq for licensing, supply and commercialization of Lucentis in US market

Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 5.02 lakh equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story