ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from Directorate of Enforcement

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.59 crore from the Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.In an exchange filing, the company said the total contract value stands at Rs 1,59,69,854.79 for the deployment of 38 resources under manpower outsourcing services. The contract is scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026 and will remain valid until 31 December 2026, unless extended by mutual consent.
The company described the order as a significant milestone, highlighting the continued trust placed in it by government agencies.
ITCONS E-Solutions also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.
ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% soar in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.
The counter slipped 1.12% to Rs 438.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app