Thirumalai Chemicals allots 18.96 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Thirumalai Chemicals has allotted 18,96,614 equity shares of face value of Re 1 at a price of Rs 296/- (including a premium of Rs 295/- each) per equity share aggregating to Rs 56,13,97,744/- on preferential basis to the Promoter(s) and Person(s) belonging to Promoter Group.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

