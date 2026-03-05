ITCONS E-Solutions inks pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

ITCONS E-Solutions has signed a pact with APEXGCC Consulting LLP to provide real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment services for global enterprises planning to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership aims to support international companies looking to establish, operate, and scale world-class GCCs in India. Under the agreement, ITCONS E-Solutions will provide services including real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment. The scope and execution of assignments will be determined mutually on a project-to-project basis.

APEXGCC Consulting LLP is a specialized technology advisory firm that assists global enterprises in setting up and expanding Global Capability Centres in India. The collaboration is expected to create future growth opportunities and contribute to the companys profitability.