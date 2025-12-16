Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd lost 7.69% to Rs 61.72 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 34.74. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.93 lakh shares in the past one month. PB Fintech Ltd tumbled 5.44% to Rs 1820.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90976 shares in the past one month. Embassy Developments Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 64.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.