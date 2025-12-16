Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises JV wins order of Rs 162.25 cr from Ircon International

Jaykay Enterprises JV wins order of Rs 162.25 cr from Ircon International

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 Joint Venture between Jaykay Enterprises and Phillips Machine Tools India (a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), has received an Order/Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 162.25 crore (including GST). The scope of work includes - design, supply, installation, commissioning, & training of various types of CNC Machines for MSME Training Centers located at various locations on turnkey basis (GE-Package-1)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Gird Corp bags inter-regional transmission project under TBCB route

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Meesho hits record high as stock extends post-IPO rally

Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story