ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 91.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 91.90% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 2381.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1832.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2381.491832.579.308.82184.52123.48135.0978.80100.1952.21

