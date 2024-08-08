Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 91.90% in the June 2024 quarter

ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 91.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 2381.49 crore

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 91.90% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 2381.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1832.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2381.491832.57 30 OPM %9.308.82 -PBDT184.52123.48 49 PBT135.0978.80 71 NP100.1952.21 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities poised for lower opening ahead of RBI rate decision today

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story