Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 47.13% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.13% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.831.57 -47 OPM %9.649.55 -PBDT0.050.12 -58 PBT0.020.10 -80 NP0.020.10 -80

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

