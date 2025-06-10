ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

ITD Cementation India soared 6.93% to Rs 812.90 after the company has secured contract worth Rs 893 crore for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, foundation & specialist engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 113.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 89.51 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,479.72 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.