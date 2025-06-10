Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Consumer durables, private bank and realty shares declined, while media, IT and metal stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 82.08 points or 0.10% to 82,325.11. The Nifty 50 index shed 42 points or 0.15% to 25,068.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.18%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,023 shares rose and 839 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,992.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,503.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 June 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: ITD Cementation India jumped 6.79% after the company secured a contract worth around Rs 893 crore for the construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha. Force Motors rose 2.67%. The companys board approved the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO) Sanjay Kumar Bohra with effect from 9th June 2025. Further, the board has approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) shed 0.77%. The company completed the 2nd tranche of the remaining investment of Rs 5 crore in Earth Rhythm (ERPL); post this subscription, the company will hold approximately 75.83% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ERPL. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.10% to 6.273 from the previous close of 6.280. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5800 compared with its close of 85.6675 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.75% to Rs 96,459.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 99.14. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.486. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were up 134 points, signaling a positive start for Wall Street. Most Asian stock indices advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited further developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Trade discussions between the two countries resumed in London on Monday. The U.S. delegation included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks follow a May agreement to temporarily reduce mutual tariffs. Current discussions are focused on China's export controls on rare earth minerals and U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinaboth of which have significant implications for global supply chains.