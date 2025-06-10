TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power) and the manufacturing arm of Tata Power, today announced that it has crossed 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant.
The plant has cumulatively produced 4049 MW of solar modules and 1441 MW of solar cells upto May 31, 2025.
With a strategic focus on scaling up production, TP Solar is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY26, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition.
Strategically built to comply with Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms, the facility is equipped to manufacture next-generation Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) and advanced TopCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules using cutting-edge automated and AI-driven technologies. The ramp-up aligns with Tata Power's goal to strengthen India's solar supply chain resilience by reducing dependency on imports and enabling faster deployment of clean energy projects nationwide.
The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power's order book requirementsincluding utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks and distributed rooftop systems as well as serving marquee third-party installations across the country.
With its rated capacity of 4.3 GW expected to be fully realized in FY26, the plant would continue to support the nation's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
TPREL also has a 682MW solar module and a 530MW solar cell plant at Bengaluru, which operates at full capacity to support the DCR Cells and Modules production.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app