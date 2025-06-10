Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power) and the manufacturing arm of Tata Power, today announced that it has crossed 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant.

The plant has cumulatively produced 4049 MW of solar modules and 1441 MW of solar cells upto May 31, 2025.

With a strategic focus on scaling up production, TP Solar is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY26, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition.

Strategically built to comply with Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms, the facility is equipped to manufacture next-generation Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) and advanced TopCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules using cutting-edge automated and AI-driven technologies. The ramp-up aligns with Tata Power's goal to strengthen India's solar supply chain resilience by reducing dependency on imports and enabling faster deployment of clean energy projects nationwide.

The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power's order book requirementsincluding utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks and distributed rooftop systems as well as serving marquee third-party installations across the country.

With its rated capacity of 4.3 GW expected to be fully realized in FY26, the plant would continue to support the nation's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

TPREL also has a 682MW solar module and a 530MW solar cell plant at Bengaluru, which operates at full capacity to support the DCR Cells and Modules production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

