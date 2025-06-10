Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 29.16% over last one month compared to 14.15% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.01% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd rose 1.53% today to trade at Rs 1977.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.6% to quote at 71743.03. The index is up 14.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Electronics Ltd increased 1.04% and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 4.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.