ITI bags 5-year work contract from Uttarakhand Govt. worth Rs 95 crore

ITI said that it has received a contract worth Rs 95 crore from Directorate of Geology & Mining, Government of Uttarakhand, for Mining Digital Transformation & Surveillance System (MDTSS) project.

The Uttarakhand Government envisaged this project for effective prevention of illegal mining and mineral transportation and to increase its revenue in the state.

As part of this contract, ITI will be the work agency for development, implementation and maintenance of Mining Digital Transformation & Surveillance System (MDTSS) in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital.

Accordingly, an MoU of Rs 95 crore for five years has was signed between ITI and Government of Uttarakhand. The systems will be installed at 40 check gates across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

The new system equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights will not only help monitor illegal mining activities but also boost the state governments revenue.

Besides, a Mining State Control Centre (MSCC) will be set up in Dehradun, along with mini command centres at district headquarters in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI, said: It gives me a great sense of satisfaction to see that the Government of Uttarakhand has selected ITI as its technology partner in its efforts to curb illegal mining.

ITI will leverage its strong technology domain expertise to help Uttarkhand Government achieve its objectives. We are also exploring such projects with other states where we can help them.

ITI, a multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment.

On a consolidated basis, ITI reported net loss of Rs 70.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 126.01 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales soared 312.30% year-on-year to Rs 1,016.20 crore in Q1 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 293.7 on the BSE.

