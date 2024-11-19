Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Surges 3.41%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 9.18% over last one month compared to 7.29% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.53% drop in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 3.41% today to trade at Rs 4115.15. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.79% to quote at 66586.57. The index is down 7.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 2.58% and Bharat Dynamics Ltd added 2.29% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 36.16 % over last one year compared to the 18.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 9.18% over last one month compared to 7.29% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.53% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8729 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5859.95 on 05 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1797.1 on 14 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News