Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2026.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2026.

ITI Ltd soared 12.25% to Rs 272.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21713 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 8.31% to Rs 192.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month. CSB Bank Ltd surged 5.54% to Rs 350.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23302 shares in the past one month. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd spurt 4.96% to Rs 826.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22314 shares in the past one month.