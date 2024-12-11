ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd and Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2024.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd and Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2024.

ITI Ltd crashed 6.73% to Rs 363.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd lost 2.97% to Rs 385. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37220 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd tumbled 2.91% to Rs 426.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83722 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd plummeted 2.87% to Rs 355.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9442 shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd corrected 2.78% to Rs 3710.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26436 shares in the past one month.

