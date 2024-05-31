DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 433.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.871.566.325.756.428.9712.8213.910.210.080.760.550.130.030.530.350.080.030.320.06

