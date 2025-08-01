IVP standalone net profit declines 65.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 138.19 crore

Net profit of IVP declined 65.31% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 138.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.19138.263.084.933.205.811.704.421.193.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News