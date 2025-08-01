Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 323.08 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 7.48% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 323.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.323.08257.156.616.3222.0218.3019.1816.4811.5010.70

