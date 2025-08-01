R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 39.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 2058.59 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel rose 39.44% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 2058.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1808.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2058.591808.116.905.25140.36102.34120.0486.1489.7764.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News