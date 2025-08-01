Gamco consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.96% to Rs 55.04 crore

Net profit of Gamco declined 21.10% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.96% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.0436.9539.5366.0419.7222.8519.5722.8314.7718.72

