Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 783.33% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 1771.43% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 783.33% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.060.128.4958.331.760.101.760.101.310.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News