Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 130.8 points or 1.05% at 12533.51 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd (up 11.67%), G R Infraprojects Ltd (up 10.57%),WPIL Ltd (up 9.75%),Advait Energy Transitions Limited (up 7.76%),Nelcast Ltd (up 7.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (up 7.47%), Swaraj Engines Ltd (up 6.6%), IFGL Refractories Ltd (up 6.2%), Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (up 6.12%), and HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 6.03%).

On the other hand, Gensol Engineering Ltd (down 4.99%), Centum Electronics Ltd (down 4.38%), and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (down 3.74%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 553.9 or 1.23% at 45585.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.29 points or 0.81% at 14047.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.35 points or 0.1% at 22857.65.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 83.1 points or 0.11% at 75384.36.

On BSE,2602 shares were trading in green, 622 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News