Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 80.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 42.16 croreNet profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 80.65% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.1635.39 19 OPM %22.8416.30 -PBDT10.156.03 68 PBT9.034.99 81 NP6.723.72 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News