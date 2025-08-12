Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 607.87 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 20.31% to Rs 38.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 607.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 553.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

