Trade-Wings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.6065.86-1.29-1.670.70-0.450.16-1.080.16-1.08

