Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 136.19% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 246.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

