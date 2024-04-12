J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1790.35, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.32% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.19% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 22575.25. The Sensex is at 74416.18, down 0.83%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 15.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19117, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75309 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

