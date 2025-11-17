J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 220.28 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals declined 12.84% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 220.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.220.28212.088.159.9521.6624.4620.3523.1514.3916.51

