Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 205.52 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 30.25% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 205.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.205.52316.865.827.2815.8423.0115.0322.0811.2316.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News