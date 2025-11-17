Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.95% to Rs 77.67 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 69.29% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.95% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.6755.509.1810.947.415.135.693.154.082.41

