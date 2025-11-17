Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 93.84 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.94% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 93.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.93.8482.4412.8214.2610.219.665.485.013.054.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News